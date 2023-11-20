RAF Ingham Heritage Group has received The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

A team of volunteers based in West Lindsey have been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, an equivalent to an MBE.

The RAF Ingham Heritage Group has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

RAF Ingham Heritage Group is managed and run entirely by a community team of 25 British and Polish volunteers, who on a weekly basis undertake a wide variety of activities including: renovation, painting, gardening, research and act as visitor guides.

The Heritage Centre on Middle Street, Fillingham, Gainsborough, provides a wonderful focal point for a diverse cross-section of the community to meet and enjoy a wide range of activities, as well as learn new skills from the skilled trades people; but more importantly, they meet and socialise in a friendly and welcoming environment, as one big family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his desire to continue the award.

Recipients are announced annually on November 14, The King’s Birthday.

The group will receive the crystal award and certificate from Toby Dennis, Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, in early 2024; with two volunteers from the group attending a garden party at Buckingham Palace next summer, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Geoff Burton, founder and trustee said: “We are extremely honoured and delighted to receive the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which highlights and recognises the incredible hard work, dedication and commitment of our amazing team of volunteers here at RAF Ingham.

“It is their enthusiasm, energy and friendship, which has made the group the enduring success it is today.

“I am so proud of our entire team, who've worked so hard and given so much to create this wonderful Heritage Centre, in order to ensure this inspirational part of our joint Polish and British history is there for future generations.”