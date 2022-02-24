RAF personnel celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by fundraising through exercise

Sgt Ian Walker of RAF Digby on his weekly run. Photo: Contributed EMN-220224-160528001

Each member of the team is walking, running, and cycling 70km per week throughout February – a kilometre for every year since the Queen’s accession to the throne.

The team is being led by 41-year-old Sergeant Ian Walker, who has been in the RAF for nearly 16 years.

Ian said: “The RAF Benevolent Fund is at the very heart of the RAF; it’s almost woven into our psyche and is the key charity we all know of and support. Thankfully I’ve never needed the Fund’s support on an individual basis, however, like any other station, RAF Digby has benefited from the Fund’s welfare initiatives supporting personnel, families and dependents alike.

“We knew we wanted to complete a fundraising challenge and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was the perfect way to get people interested. We’ve all been keeping each other motivated over the course of the month and it’s been a great way to boost not only our physical fitness but our mental health, too.”

So far, the team have raised more than £500 for the RAF Benevolent Fund. You can support the team by donating to their fundraising page: justgiving.com/team/Team54.

The RAF Benevolent Fund supports serving RAF personnel, veterans, and their families, when they need it most. The Fund provides financial, emotional and practical assistance to help people live with the dignity and independence they deserve.