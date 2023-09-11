RAF Scampton residents back council as it halts asylum centre development

Residents at RAF Scampton have rallied behind West Lindsey Council’s move to issue a temporary stop notice, effectively pausing the Home Office’s development of an asylum-seeker camp on the base.

However, despite the upcoming judicial review on October 31 and November 1, the Home Office has proceeded with the installation of portable buildings and site surveys at the site.

The council has issued a TSN, ordering all work connected to the listed buildings, surveying, and ground operations be stopped. It is urging the government and its contractors to adhere to the notice and collaborate with the authority to ensure a thorough assessment of the proposed development.

Morgan Wood, aged 24. (Photo by: James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Mandy Horwell, aged 55, of Scampton, backed the council’s move.

She said: “I live here by myself with my kids and don’t want to be a prisoner in my own home. I want to be able to walk about and walk the dogs without having to worry about who’s hanging about.”

In a message to the council, she said: “Thank you and keep fighting for us.”

Morgan Wood, 24, backed Ms Horwell’s comments, saying: “The council is clearly doing all it can and I think everyone on the estate appreciates it.

A Temporary Stop Notice has been issued on work at RAF Scampton. (Photo: West Lindsey Council)

“Obviously, I don’t want to stop people from moving to a better place, but when it comes to local communities, this is the last thing you want for your children.

“With it being in view of our house, one night you go to sleep and all of sudden there are cabins there.”

Another resident, who declined to be named, commended the local council for its proactive measures to preserve the historical integrity of the former airbase, saying “I think it is really good that it is actively trying to stop anything from going ahead.”

They also expressed disappointment over how the proposed asylum centre has derailed a £300 million enterprise, heritage and tourism project from Scampton Holdings. The landmark deal promised to bring thousands of highly-skilled jobs to the area, but there are now concerns investors might go elsewhere.

Mandy Horwell, aged 55. (Photo by James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

The resident said: “The only thing that really hurts is the fact they are willing to let us lose that massive development opportunity that is supposed to level up the area.”

Ashley Johnson, 29, said: “People don’t want it happening here, so this is a good thing at the end of the day. But, personally, I don’t think it’ll make much difference in the long run. I think it’s going to go ahead regardless.”

The Home Office chose not to formally address the notice due to ongoing legal proceedings, but acknowledged its enactment.

Ashley Johnson, aged 29. (Photo by: James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

A Hmoe Office spokesman said: “Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites provides cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats whilst helping to reduce the use of hotels.