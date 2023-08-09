RAF Scampton: Residents in limbo following asylum-seeker October delay

Residents remain frustrated over the ambiguity of the Home Office’s plans to house up to 2,000 migrants at RAF Scampton starting this autumn.

The initial group of 200 single men, primarily from Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran, was scheduled to arrive this month, but this has been postponed due to delays in site surveys.

This revelation came after West Lindsey Council was given the green light to advance a judicial review of the plans.

The entrance to RAF Scampton. (Photo by: James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

After months of campaigning, Sarah Carter, Save Our Scampton leader, said: “How much longer can this go on? Everybody is tired of waiting and not knowing anything.”

She insisted the delays showed the Home Office was “struggling” to make its proposals a reality and underestimated the sheer size of the project.

She set up Save Our Scampton when the plans were first announced, opposing them as they had derailed a £300 million enterprise, tourism and heritage project from Scampton Holdings. The scheme was expected to bring thousands of jobs to the area, but there are now doubts investors could go elsewhere.

Jo Thomas, another resident, said the delay offers a glimmer of hope, saying: “I feel we have been given longer to protest that this is the ‘wrong plan and wrong place,’ allowing more time for the judicial review. I just hope Scampton Holdings is prepared to wait.”

Coun Roger Patterson, West Lindsey Council Conservative member for Scampton. (Photo by: James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Although no official date has been set, the council is hoping to secure an expedited hearing for its judicial review, where similar cases regarding plans for Wethersfield, Essex, presented by Braintree Council and resident Gabriel Clarke-Holland, will also be reviewed by the High Court.

Coun Roger Patterson, West Lindsey Council Conservative member for Scampton, said: “The Home Office has really shown itself up for its incompetence. To come out three days before the month it was hoping to move people onto the site and reveal no surveys had been done is ridiculous. People are hopeful we can win this legal battle, but residents are in limbo until we can actually get a date.”

To repurpose the former RAF base, the government invoked Class Q emergency planning powers, enabling them to sidestep the standard planning procedure for up to a year.

However, this was implemented in April . Consequently, if the Home Office begins relocating migrants to the site in October, they will only have the legal right to do so for five months.

Hamish Falconer, Labour parliamentary candidate for Lincoln, has been unequivocal in his criticism of the Conservative government’s plans for Scampton, stating: “They risked this investment from April onwards, they haven’t yet seen anybody who lives on the camp and it feels to me this is a plan completely unravelling under the weight of its own stupidity.”

Over the past few months, the Labour candidate has been working diligently to sustain investor interest in the Scampton Holdings’ vision for the former RAF base, but admitted it was becoming increasingly difficult.