RAF Scampton to go up for sale on open market, risking £300m plans

Lincolnshire leaders in Westminster to lobby for sale of RAF Scampton. From left, West Lindsey District Council deputy leader, Coun Lesley Rollings, Lincoln MP Hamish Falconer, Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh, and West Lindsey District Council leader Coun Trevor Young

The government plans to put the former RAF Scampton up for sale on the open market, to the anger of local leaders.

West Lindsey District Council had hoped to imminently buy the home of the Dambusters for an ambitious £300m regeneration project with its development partner.

The council leader has warned there’s a risk the opportunity could be lost due to the delays, which he described as an “absolute disaster”.

The government says using the open market will help to recoup some of the £64m spent on the failed attempt to house asylum seekers there, which was began under the last administration.

A cross-party group of local leaders lobbied ministers last month to give the council the first chance to buy the former airbase, which is located just north of Lincoln.

The proposed development aims to make the site a key player in aerospace, satellite and defence technology, with claims that it would add £300m the local economy.

Council leader, Coun Trevor Young (Lib Dem), said: “I’m disappointed the government hasn’t made the right decision, allowing us to progress with our project.

“The government is afraid of being called in front of a select committee to justify the costs [of the cancelled asylum seeker housing]. They are embarrassed how much taxpayer’s money has been wasted there.

“We are the only possible buyer. It’s not suitable for housing development due to the contamination.

“We’ve had a developer patiently waiting for two years. The real risk is how long will they keep waiting for, and what if it doesn’t happen?

“There are too many redundant RAF bases across Lincolnshire. It would be an absolute disaster if this became a wasted opportunity.”

Sally Grindrod-Smith, Director of Planning and Regeneration at West Lindsey District Council, said: “Informed by a robust market testing exercise, West Lindsey District Council has a clear plan to secure the long-term investment this site needs.

“Given the well-documented constraints such as contamination, heritage concerns, planning, and infrastructure challenges, a public-private partnership is the only realistic way forward.

“The councils preferred development partner Scampton Holdings LTD remain committed to the project and are ready to get the scheme underway.”

Gainsborough MP, Sir Edward Leigh, has also condemned the Home Office’s confirmation that it will put the former RAF base at Scampton on the open market.

Dame Angela Eagle MP, the Minister for Border Security and Asylum, wrote to the local MP to inform him that the Home Office “will begin to market the site in the coming weeks”.

Sir Edward said: “This will delay matters for months when we have a funded plan ready to go.

“They’re just doing this to cover their backsides because they wasted £64 million trying to put illegal migrants there. They’ve wasted three years already. They can sell it immediately to a public sector body by West Lindsey through existing procedures.”

“West Lindsey District Council and Scampton Holdings Limited have put years of work and effort into crafting a better future for Scampton.

“The Home Office are sticking their heads in the sand and denying the reality of the careful planning that has gone into this site.”

The MP highlighted that businesses operating on the base hoped to continue.

He said: “We have sitting tenants who want to stay and who could continue if the Home Office would just see sense.”

The Member of Parliament said he would continue to work alongside West Lindsey District Council to seek the best possible future for the site.

The Home Office has been contacted for further comment.