Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
39 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
44 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

RAF Scampton will be used as a centre to accommodate asylum seekers

It has been confirmed by the Home Office that surplus military sites at Scampton and Wethersfield will accommodate asylum seekers who enter the UK illegally on small boats.

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:09 BST

Immigration Minister, Robert Jenrick, updated Parliament on Wednesday, March 29, on the progress the government is making in delivering the Prime Minister’s priority to Stop the Boats; reducing the unsustainable pressure on the UK’s asylum system and the cost to the taxpayer caused by illegal crossings.

The government’s Illegal Migration Bill is designed to stop crossings by ending illegal entry as a route to asylum in the UK.

This will reduce the number of people requiring accommodation in hotels, which is costing £6million a day.

Most Popular
The site will be used to house aslyum seekers
The site will be used to house aslyum seekers
The site will be used to house aslyum seekers

The two military sites in Scampton and Wethersfield will provide basic and functional accommodation for migrants who illegally enter the UK by crossing the Channel in former barracks and modular accommodation.

Scampton and Wethersfield are each due to accommodate about 200 people initially, with capacity gradually increasing to 1,700 at Wethersfield and 2,000 at Scampton.

A non-military site in Bexhill, East Sussex, will also be used.

The Home Office says it will preserve the heritage features of Scampton, recognising the vital role it played in the Second World War and this includes not accommodating migrants in buildings from this period and that it only intends to use Scampton on a temporary basis.

Home OfficeRobert JenrickPrime MinisterParliamentBexhillEast Sussex