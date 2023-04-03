It has been confirmed by the Home Office that surplus military sites at Scampton and Wethersfield will accommodate asylum seekers who enter the UK illegally on small boats.

Immigration Minister, Robert Jenrick, updated Parliament on Wednesday, March 29, on the progress the government is making in delivering the Prime Minister’s priority to Stop the Boats; reducing the unsustainable pressure on the UK’s asylum system and the cost to the taxpayer caused by illegal crossings.

The government’s Illegal Migration Bill is designed to stop crossings by ending illegal entry as a route to asylum in the UK.

This will reduce the number of people requiring accommodation in hotels, which is costing £6million a day.

The site will be used to house aslyum seekers

The two military sites in Scampton and Wethersfield will provide basic and functional accommodation for migrants who illegally enter the UK by crossing the Channel in former barracks and modular accommodation.

Scampton and Wethersfield are each due to accommodate about 200 people initially, with capacity gradually increasing to 1,700 at Wethersfield and 2,000 at Scampton.

A non-military site in Bexhill, East Sussex, will also be used.