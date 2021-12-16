Raffle in memory of Callum to be held in Louth this weekend

Callum Short

Emma Bonsall, of Olive’s Pantry (also known as The Glass House) in Louth’s New Market Hall, is a good friend of Callum’s father, Dilan, and decided to hold the raffle to support Mind.

The charity offers free support and reliable information to anyone struggling with their mental health, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness, and promote understanding.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The raffle will be drawn on Saturday (December 18) by Callum’s siblings, so you only have a couple of days left to purchase your raffle tickets.