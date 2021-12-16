Raffle in memory of Callum to be held in Louth this weekend

A Louth cafe is holding a raffle for the charity ‘Mind’, in memory of 20-year-old Callum Short from Manby, who sadly died in March after a battle with mental ill-health.

By James Silcocks
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 1:28 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:31 pm
Callum Short

Emma Bonsall, of Olive’s Pantry (also known as The Glass House) in Louth’s New Market Hall, is a good friend of Callum’s father, Dilan, and decided to hold the raffle to support Mind.

The charity offers free support and reliable information to anyone struggling with their mental health, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness, and promote understanding.

The raffle will be drawn on Saturday (December 18) by Callum’s siblings, so you only have a couple of days left to purchase your raffle tickets.

Visit the New Market Hall in person or visit Olive’s Pantry or The Glass House’s Facebook pages for further details.

‘Callum was such a character... he will be dearly missed by us all’
Mind