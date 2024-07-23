The event was the finale of the three-day Wainfleet Weekend revival, which kicked off on the Friday evening with a 70’s night, food, bands and fun fair on the playing field.

Fair rides were free in the early evening for under-16s thanks to sponsorship from Bateman’s Brewery.

Saturday was busy from opening to close with fantastic music and featured the amazing talent of Wainfleet youngsters.

Then on Sunday it was to the river for the return of the raft race.

Coun Wendy Bowkett is on the Wainfleet Weekend committee. She commented: “The whole town seemed to line the banks to cheer our contestants on in the raft race.

"We finished with more music to what was an excellent weekend.

"Thanks to all who helped or involved in the weekend.”

1 . Wainfleet Weekend Competitors in the raft race give it their oar-ll.Photo: David Dawson

2 . Wainfleet Weekend Crowds lined the banks to cheer on the crowds.Photo: David Dawson

3 . Wainfleet Weekend The raft race returned after 15 years.Photo: David Dawson