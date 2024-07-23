Raft race return is splashing fun at Wainfleet Weekend revival

By Chrissie Redford
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 17:17 BST
Crowds lined the riverbank in Wainfleet to cheer on the competitors when the town’s popular raft race regatta returned after 15 years.

The event was the finale of the three-day Wainfleet Weekend revival, which kicked off on the Friday evening with a 70’s night, food, bands and fun fair on the playing field.

Fair rides were free in the early evening for under-16s thanks to sponsorship from Bateman’s Brewery.

Saturday was busy from opening to close with fantastic music and featured the amazing talent of Wainfleet youngsters.

Then on Sunday it was to the river for the return of the raft race.

Coun Wendy Bowkett is on the Wainfleet Weekend committee. She commented: “The whole town seemed to line the banks to cheer our contestants on in the raft race.

"We finished with more music to what was an excellent weekend.

"Thanks to all who helped or involved in the weekend.”

Competitors in the raft race give it their oar-ll.

1. Wainfleet Weekend

Competitors in the raft race give it their oar-ll.Photo: David Dawson

Crowds lined the banks to cheer on the crowds.

2. Wainfleet Weekend

Crowds lined the banks to cheer on the crowds.Photo: David Dawson

The raft race returned after 15 years.

3. Wainfleet Weekend

The raft race returned after 15 years.Photo: David Dawson

Steaming ahead to the finish line.

4. Wainfleet Weekend

Steaming ahead to the finish line.Photo: David Dawson

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.