Railway heritage award unveiled at Rasen station

Market Rasen Mayor, Stephen Bunney unveiled the plaque recognising the award at an event at the station building last week.

The award recognises the work done on the renovation of the station building and was officially presented by HRH the Princess Royal back in 2019 but the unveiling had to be delayed due to the pandemic.

Coun Bunney said: “This building was a complete and utter mess, now in contrast, thanks to the wonderful work done, it is now something to be proud of for our town. The work done by Lindum to the building and by the Station Adoption group volunteers on the platforms is outstanding.

“Thanks go to NRH for the award and to all those who have worked on the project.”

Representatives from the National Railway Heritage Award attended the short ceremony, most arriving by train, of course.

The awards were set up more than 40 years ago to recognise the historic infrastructure of the railway.

Tony Tomkins, NHRA treasurer, said: “The Princess Royal remembers visiting the station and was very enthusiastic about the scheme.

“I am pleased to be here today to be part of the celebrations which wouldn’t be possible without sponsors such as BAM.

“We couldn’t do it without them.