Rainbow flag raised at West Lindsey’s Gainsborough HQ

From left: Simon Hedison (member of the Gainsborough LGBT group), Gainsborough Town Councillor Baptiste Velan, Chairman of West Lindsey District Council Councillor Steve England and Chief Executive of WLDC, Ian Knowles.

West Lindsey District Council has today (Thursday, June 3) raised the rainbow flag outside the Guildhall to celebrate the beginning of Pride month.

The LGBTQ flag was raised by Chairman of the Council Coun Steve England, Chief Executive of West Lindsey District Council Ian Knowles, Gainsborough Town Councillor Baptiste Velan, and member of the Gainsborough LGBT group, Simon Hedison, in a short, Covid-secure ceremony this morning.

Coun England said that one of his main priorities as Chairman of the Council was to make sure that everybody in West Lindsey felt supported and included in the District.

He said: “My role as Chairman of the Council is to make sure every single person in West Lindsey is represented – that’s what makes a democracy.

“No matter who a person is or where they come from, if you live in West Lindsey, you are part of West Lindsey, and you will be completely supported and included.

“Today we have raised the rainbow flag to show our support to absolutely everybody in our community.

“We are proud and determined to include and support everybody in our district, and I am resolute in my desire to make sure that the entirety of West Lindsey knows this.”

Chief Executive of West Lindsey District Council, Ian Knowles said he was delighted to see the Rainbow flag fly proudly at the Guildhall.

He said: “West Lindsey District Council is determined to continue to strengthen the District as a place where people can feel proud to live, work and visit.

“Everybody working at the Council is immensely proud to see the Rainbow flag at the Guildhall – we hope that it shows everybody in West Lindsey that we are resolute in our vision to include everyone and support everyone within our community.

“This is the second time that the flag has been raised at the Guildhall, and as much as we love seeing this flag fly high – please know our quest to include and support every member of our society is a 24/7, 365 day-a-year commitment, and this ceremony today is one part of our commitment to that.”

Gainsborough Town Councillor Baptiste Velan, also chairman of Gainsborough Pride CIC, thanked the District Council for celebrating diversity in West Lindsey for the second time.

He said: “Raising this flag during Pride Month reminds us of the long battle fought by LGBT+ people for equal rights.

“It demonstrates that WLDC is a supporter of Diversity and Inclusion and work to support the nine protected characteristics of the Equality Act, in Gainsborough and across the District.

“Raising this flag is a sign of hope for all of us and for some exciting future projects to materialise.”