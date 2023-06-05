The rainbow flag has been raised outside the Guildhall in Gainsborough by West Lindsey District Council to celebrate Pride month.

Newly appointed chairman of the council, Coun Stephen Bunney, raised the flag just after 10am on Friday, June 2, accompanied by member of the Gainsborough LGBT+ group, Psy Tesla, director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities at West Lindsey District Council, Sally Grindrod-Smith and customer services officer, Brad Bishell.

Chairman Coun Bunney said: “People who haven’t fitted into sexual or gender norms, throughout history, have been sidelined, and even persecuted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“LGBT+ Pride Month gives us an opportunity to acknowledge their contribution to society and to remind us that LGBT+ people, whether they identified that way or not, have always existed.

West Lindsey District Council raised the rainbow flag to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month

"With one in five LGBT+ people in the UK experiencing a hate crime every year, we should take a moment to find comfort in the work of those who spoke up and who lived with love and joy, despite difficult circumstances in which they lived.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Psy Tesla, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in making this flag raising happen.

"As a community we are looked upon as non-members of society because of our life choices, but we are still part of this community and always will be.”

Advertisement

Advertisement