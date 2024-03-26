Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local charity is a support network hub for children with additional needs such as autism and their parents.

Rainbow Stars held a hugely successful Easter Chocolate Bingo event on Saturday March 23 at the Masonic Hall in Sleaford.

The hall was bursting with local supporters and members of the community at their first community fundraiser for 2024.

Sam Bryant, a trustee for the charity, said: "The biggest of thank you's to all the generous members of the public and our members who kindly donated Easter Eggs to us, our prizes were so well received.

"Our choice of venue was a no brainer, since we moved to our new home in Watergate, Sleaford our landlords have been incredible. We couldn't of chosen a better place.

"The support we have from our community means the world to us and fundraising means we can provide so many sessions, activities and support for families.