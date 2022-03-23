Rainbows in Spilsby plan summer trip after £500 donation from Masonic Lodge

The cheque which was presented to the Rainbows Unit Leader Claire Cartwright (back row, right) at the Spilsby Pavillion by the Worshipful Master WBro Chris Woods of Shakespeare Lodge 426, which is based at the Masonic Lodge Spilsby.

The Spilsby group receive no funding and Unit Leader Claire Cartwright says the gift will be a massive help in providing activities and experiences for its young members.

"The money will go towards stocking up on resources such as arts, crafts, books, sport equipment and various other activities to help deliver our Rainbow programme," explained Claire. "The girls have also discussed they would like to experience a Rainbow trip in the summer.

"We believe and are passionate about every Rainbow being able to have access to various experiences and activities and being able to feel achievement in their Rainbow journey.

"Being kindly given this amount of money means we can continue to nurture their Rainbow journeys."

It was given on behalf of the Lincolnshire Freemasons Fund, which gives all of Lincolnshires 75 Lodges £500 for the charity of their choice each year.