Rainy weather doesn't dampen Outfields festival fever

Louth Cricket Club, in association with the Zero Degrees Festival, hosted the Outfields Music Festival on Sunday June 18,with crowds braving the wet weather to enjoy a mix of professional and up-and-coming music acts.
Headlining this year’s festival was the Neville Staples Band from The Specials, celebrating 40 years of ‘Ghost Town’, as well as a huge variety of both local acts getting their first taste of performing on a big stage, to professional performers.
"It was wet!” spokesman for the organisers, Bill Cartledge, said, “It was a bit frustrating to start with as we’d had such good weather all week, but I think we were pleased with how it went.
"The crowds were very enthusiastic and got stuck into the spirit of things.”
All funds raised from the Outfields festival will be funnelled back into community