'Rarely used' council chairman's car to stay on the road for another year

Coun Stephen Bunney, West Lindsey District Council chairman

West Lindsey District Council has decided not to sell its civic car after questions over its lack of use.

The vehicle was bought in 2020 to help the chairman – the ceremonial head of the council – travel to civic events.

It has been “rarely used” over the last three years, with only 10,000 miles on the clock.

Councillors debated whether the vehicle – valued at just under £15,000 – should be sold, with some saying the public would see it as a waste of money.

However it was resolved to keep it for at least another year while other financial options were looked at.

Coun Ian Fleetwood (Con) told a meeting on Thursday, February 13: “The car’s always been a thorny topic.

“It sounds like a grand car, but the last I heard it’s a Skoda. It does what it says on the tin.

“My concern is potentially losing the civic chain if we asked the chairman to catch the train instead – the chain has to be worth at least £25,000.

“It would be a nightmare to get it insured for that.”

Coun Stephen Bunney (Lib Dem), the current chairman, said: “I haven’t seen much need to use the car and it’s mostly been stored at the depot.

“But I’m conscious that future chairs might not be able to drive for whatever reason.

“It would be wrong to make a hasty decision to sell and regret it two weeks later.”

Council leader Coun Trevor Young (Lib Dem) said: “In the cost of living crisis, is a small local authority having a civic car seen as a favourable thing in the eyes of taxpayers?

“It may have been 20 or 30 years ago but my gut is it wouldn’t be seen that way today while money is tight and people struggle to pay council tax.”

A total of £2,400 is budgeted each year for the car’s MOT, maintenance and fuel.

Coun Roger Patterson (Con) said it would be a “terrible shame if someone was denied the great honour of being chairman because they can’t drive.”

He added: “Perhaps it could be extended to others like council officers and the leader to get more use out of it?”

The vice-chairman, Coun Matt Boles (Lib Dem), said not having a civic car would restrict him if he takes over the role next year.

“We’re a one-car family – I wouldn’t be able to attend civic events and leave my family without transport,” he told the committee.

The question of the car’s future has been deferred for a year while the council looks into other potential uses for the vehicle.