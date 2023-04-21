​Rase Park is the place to be

​The home of Market Rasen cricket and football club will be the main focus for celebrations to mark the Coronation of King Charles III next month.

A cup match to honour Royal British Legion stalwart Les Tranter will be held at Rase Park this weekend

​Rase Park will be hosting two events, in collaboration with other groups, an open-air concert on Saturday, May 6, from 7.30pm to 11pm, and a family fun day on the Monday Bank Holiday afternoon (May 8).

Also for the Coronation weekend, on the Sunday (May 7), the parish church will be organising a big picnic after the morning service.

Ahead of the Coronation celebrations, Rase Park will be hosting two other community events.

This Saturday, April 22, will be the first inter-cadet force match for the Tranter Challenge Cup.

As previously reported, in what is hoped to become an annual event, the cup match has been organised by the Tealby & Market Rasen Branch of The Royal British Legion to honour long-serving member Les Tranter.

Kick off is at 3pm, with the club house open for drinks and food from 2pm.

Everyone is welcome to go along and cheer on the town’s army and air cadets and see who raises the trophy.

In between the two events, there will be a family fun day organised by Market Rasen Town Ladies.

Running from 2pm on Sunday, April 30, there will be football, a raffle, barbecue and games.

Proceeds from this event will go towards the Market Rasen Ladies Football Team.