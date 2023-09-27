​Rase Park plays host to new baby bank initiative

Parents of new babies and pre-school children now have a facility offering additional support with the cost of living.

Club president Ian Williams, left, and chairman Paul Sellars attended the opening by Market Rasn Mayor, Jo Pilley, and Chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Stephen Bunney, along with Eve Bennett, right. Image: Dianne Tuckett

In her first official role as mayor of Market Rasen, councillor Jo Pilley opened the new baby bank last week alongside the chairman of West Lindsey, councillor Stephen Bunney.

It is operating out of the home of Market Rasen Town Cricket and Football Club at Rase Park.

Coun Pilley said: “This is local support for local families.

The informal weigh and stay group allows parents to take and children to play. Image: Dianne Tuckett

“It is early days but I know it will go from strength to strength offering an invaluable support to both parents and babies.”

Coun Bunney added: “This is a great asset for our community. Thank you for all the support.”

The baby bank has been set up by Eve Bennett and has grown out of the weigh and stay group she also founded in the past few months.

She said: “Although I serve as a district councillor, I have taken both these projects on personally.

“Both are totally independent and do not receive any funding.

“I would like to thank Market Rasen Round Table for the donation of £200 to help with start up costs for the weigh and stay, which is an informal group for parents with babies aged birth to two years. Just turn up and stay for as long as you want.

“I would also like to thank Tesco Market Rasen who donated a trolley full of goods for the baby bank to get it started and to everyone else who has made donations.”

Eve continued: “We know there is a need out there. We have already sent out nine emergency packages to people

“We do not work on referrals. Anyone can just come along to the baby bank and get what they need. I can also be messaged in confidence through the Market Rasen Baby Bank Facebook page.”

As well as nappies, milk, toiletries and other baby-related items, the baby bank has a range of preloved clothing from birth to five years, with some older children’s items also available.