Round Table firework evening in 2021 lit up the sky

Saturday, November 5, marks Bonfire Night and two local organisations will be going all out with their annual community events.

After four decades of events, Market Rasen Round Table will be holding this year’s firework event at Rase Park, the home of Market Rasen Town Cricket and Football Club.

A Round Table spokesman said: “It’s great to be involved with another not-for-profit partner who have such a huge commitment to supporting the local community, which then allows Round Table to continue donating to local charitable causes.”

Gates open for the event at 5.30pm this Saturday, with entrance £5 for adults and £2 for children.

The spokesman added: “Our aim is to keep the cost really low for families and we will be reinvesting 100 per cent of profits back into the local community.”

Over at Caistor, the town’s Lions Club will be doing their bit for the community too.

As always, the bonfire night extravaganza will be taking place at South Street Park and this year’s theme is Moulin Rouge.

Gates open on Saturday at 6pm and children are encouraged to go along in fancy dress, but sparklers are not allowed.

The Guy competition will be judged at 6.30pm and the initial display will be at 7pm, followed by the lighting of the bonfire, before the finale display.

During the event, there will also be a performance from the Earthbound Misfits.

Refreshments will be on sale during the evening and the Lions are now able to take card payments at the stall.

Admission to the firework event is by donation and money raised will, as always, go into the Lions’ charity fund.

Free car parking is available at Caistor Yarborough Academy until 9pm.

The third event is back in Market Rasen at the racecourse, this Friday, November 4, where Komodo Events firework display will be Choregraphed perfectly to music.

Food and drink will be available to buy onsite plus and there will also be a funfair to keep little ones entertained.