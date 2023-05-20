Rasen and Caistor focus for big festival weekend two

Churches in and around Market Rasen and Caistor will be throwing open their doors this weekend for the second half of the West Lindsey Churches Festival.

Normanby le Wold is one of 40 churches opening their doors as part of the festival this weekend Photo: Ashley Taylor/PushCreativity

​The closing weekend of the annual event focuses on the eastern side of the district.

Whether you're a lover of architecture, history or looking for a quiet space for reflection, the churches are some of the county's most beautiful buildings.

Some will be hosting special events and exhibitions, with some tasty treats to discover along the way.

Here are some of the highlights:

- Brocklesby features a 1773 organ restored by James Wyatt, which will be played by the Lincolnshire Organists’ Association on Saturday at noon.

- Caistor Parish Church will be holding an open air pet service on Sunday at 2pm, while Caistor Methodist Church will be open to look around on the Saturday only.

- Hainton Church features a nationally important series of monuments, all for one family, spanning 500 years. Light refreshments will be available throughout the day.

- Keelby Church will have a selection of archive records on display, along with photographs. Refreshments will be on sale and there will be the opportunity to chime the three bells.

- Kirkby cum Osgodby Church will have a display of artwork by the pupils of Osgodby Primary School to commemorate King Charles III’s love of nature and the environment. There will also be plants, books and cakes for sale.

- Market Rasen’s Holy Rood Church has the theme of music, with performances and singalongs throughout the two days.

- Market Rasen Methodist Church will be holding a spring fayre and serving light lunches on the Saturday.

- Middle Rasen Church will have displays focusing on ‘Spring in Summer’, while Nettleton Church will have flowers and exhibits embracing ‘Hymns, Songs & Psalms’.

- At Tealby Church there will be a flower festival with the theme of Bells. There will also be the opportunity to have a go at bell ringing and enjoy some tasty refreshments.