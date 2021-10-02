Rasen area community choir tunes up for Christmas

Claxby Choir EMN-210923-080233001

After their first concert in Claxby Church in December 2019,Claxby Community Choir had started rehearsals on new songs, but had to stop before they could perform them because of lockdown.

The choir was formed towards the end of 2019 by new village resident, Karen Beer.

A professional choral conductor and music teacher, Karen wanted to find a way of getting to know the community and also provide some good opportunities for socialising and fund raising.

She said: “The aim of the choir has always been to have fun making music, as well as being inclusive to those who are not necessarily good music readers.”

To that end, Karen chooses light choral repertoire, which provides a challenge but does not take too much work to get a good result.

She continued: “To that end concerts are light-hearted and fun and provide something for everyone to enjoy.”

This is a deliberate contrast to Karen’s other choir, Grimsby Philharmonic, which has a reputation for singing the big classic choral works.

Claxby Community Choir is meeting weekly until Christmas, when they will again perform a selection of Christmas music in the church on Friday December 17.

New members are always welcome – anyone can join, no audition is necessary, and singers may come from anywhere, not just Claxby.