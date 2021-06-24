Rasen area filmaker returns to home ground for shoot

Film maker Charles Whiteley EMN-210706-203137001

Originally from Tealby, Charles Whiteley is the writer, director and producer of ‘Father’s Son’.

Set in the 1990s, the drama focuses on a traditional game keeper’s son exploring his sexuality.

While clay pigeon shooting with his stern father in the Lincolnshire countryside, Jack bumps into his boisterous old friend Michael.

When the two are left alone there is a clear chemistry, but is it friendly banter or coquetry?

The lines are blurred throughout the short, regardless, the traditional father inevitably uncovers this behaviour and removes Michael from the scene altogether.

Charles said: “My vision for the film is to explore the overarching social issues of masculine ideals and investigate themes of sexuality, class and heritage.

“To also illustrate the beauty of the alienated countryside which I feel isn’t done enough in films, most specifically in Lincolnshire.”

Charles pursued a career in filmmaking from the age of 10 and wants to try and create a greater network of filmmakers in Lincolnshire.

Having recently completed a recce of shooting grounds and estates in the Wolds area, the film is in the final stages of pre production.

Charles added: “Actors are rehearsing and the crew is ready.”