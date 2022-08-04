Rasen business is back in action for charity with fundraiser

Caroline Draper (left) with therapist Elaina Hurren and one of those attending the event, Kay Wilkie

Spring Beauty Room held a special treatment day and raffle to support one of its clients, Caroline Draper, who is heading out on a charity trek.

Caroline, who has been through breast cancer treatment herself, is raising money for The Fitness Support Network, a charity whose mission is to encourage movement throughout treatment for cancer and beyond.

Beauty therapist Elaina Hurren offered up the treatments and the event raised £128.

Co-owner of Spring Beauty Room, Teresa Mack said: “This event was the first we have been able to offer in the last two years and the team was delighted to have the opportunity to support one of our clients in this way.”

Caroline decided to support the charity after meeting the founder, Danielle Hambridge, on a Cornish coastline trek last year.

Preparing for the trek, Caroline said: “I had to get my fitness levels up and in doing so I’ve appreciated how important regular exercise is not only for my own recovery from the rigours of breast cancer treatments but for my continued sense of well-being and strength to live and love my life.”

This year’s trek will head through the most actively volcanic and alien landscapes in Iceland.