Rasen business leads ‘thank you’

Sunday July 4 has been named as National Thank You Day and the Advocate Arms wants to do its bit to join in and thank those in the community who helped - and continue to help - those in need.

In the run up to the day, manager Katie Pywell is encouraging other businesses to get on board too.

She said: “If this pandemic has taught us anything it is to be thankful.

“Over the past year, Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG) has been a lifeline for a lot of vulnerable people.

“But is isn’t just the pandemic - they are there for the whole community whenever they are needed.

“Before the pandemic, they responded to people whose houses had flooded.

“Whenever there is a need, they spring into action and this is a small way we can say thank you to them.”

On Sunday, July 4, the Advocate Arms will be donating £1 from each of their main meals to MRAG funds.

Katie added: “It would be good to hold a big raffle too, so if any businesses would like to contribute a prize for that - or do anything else as part of the thank you day- we would love to hear from them.”

Owner of the Advocate Arms, Darren Lince is also looking to do events at his other premises, including the Scawby Arms, which will hold a car boot sale the day before (July 3).

Katie is also keen to raise awareness of the group - and other volunteers - to a wider audience.

She said: “I found out about MRAG through social media, but not everybody uses that.

“People need to know about these amazing volunteers, whether they need them or not.

“We probably all know someone who has been helped in some way by somebody.

“It is time for us all to show appreciation for Market Rasen and the people who work together to help make this community.”

MRAG chairman Julie Lambie said she was overwhelmed with the generosity being shown.

She said: “It is absolutely fantastic that businesses are turning round and saying MRAG’s done something great for this community and we want to show our support.

“I can’t thank them enough.

“They have gone through hell, literally, and to say they are prepared to donate some of their money after all they have lost over this past year to our organisation is marvellous.