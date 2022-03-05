Rasen business lights up lives with community fund

Healthcare assistant Leigh Proctor receives the equipment from Shannon Friend, watched by Sally Green, Tracy Dewhurst and Matthew Foster EMN-220217-074757001

While Cema Lighting, based on the Gallamore Lane Industrial Estate, serves mainly larger national customers, the company is keen to look after the community in its home town.

One of the latest donations has been £1,000 to Market Rasen Surgery for the purchase of an IRN Monitoring Machine, which helps patients with blood clotting issues.

Shannon Friend, Cema’s internal sales manager, and marketing co-ordinator Matthew Foster went along to make the presentation to healthcare assistant Leigh proctor, nurse practitioner Sally Green and practice manager Tracy Dewhurst.

Tracy said: “We are very grateful to Cema for this generous donation.

“We like to have multiple items of equipment but this is not always possible with funding and the money we have available, so donations such as this are invaluable.

“This piece of equipment will be used on home visits.

“Our patients are always our priority – always at the centre of everything we do - and any additional funds we receive always go to benefit them.

“Of course, while benefitting the patient, it will also benefit our staff too, as it will make it easier for them to provide patient care.”

Cema Lighting is a family run business, founded in 2015.

They are market leaders in industrial and commercial lighting.

Managing director Roy Goodyear said: “Although we do very little work within the Market Rasen area, a large number of our employees are local and whilst our head count is only around 30 we feel that we should do as much as possible to help our local community.

“Three years ago we decided that as the company grows we should try to look at any philanthropic gestures we could make.

“Each year the community budget has grown and expanded.

“The annual fund for last year was around £5.000 and the fund for this year is around £10,000.

“The aim of our donations is to help and promote the causes we find, so that they get the publicity and support they deserve.”

Cema Lighting is currently looking for good causes to support.

Matthew Foster said: “We still have funds left in our community budget, therefore we would be grateful for any suggestions of deserving causes which may benefit from our support.