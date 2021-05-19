Rasen businesses: It’s good to be back .......and indoors!

Cheers! White Swan landlord Martin Scoot with Les Tranter EMN-210518-104501001

Since pubs and cafes were allowed to reopen more than a month ago for outdoor service, business owners say they have been constantly ‘looking to the skies’ and, more often than not, having to close due to bad weather.

Now, all that has changed and they can welcome back customers to make full use of the pubs, cafes and restaurants.

Social distances and other Covid-secure measures are still in place, but everyone agrees it is good to be back.

Advocate Arms chef Josh Kelley and manager Katie Pywell were ready to welcome back customers Inset above: Ann and Tony Lumb were pleased to be back among people and tucking into lunch at The Aston Arms EMN-210518-123010001

For one Rasen business, they are experiencing an extremely busy week.

The Advocate Arms opening day on Monday was fully booked for meals and going forward, it looks like things are staying that way.

Manager Katie Pywell said: “It has all been weather dependent up to now, so it is so nice not to worry about that and to have people back in the building.

“There is nothing like the buzz of having people around.

Dining is back on the menu for Ann and Tony Lumb at the Aston Arms EMN-210518-104524001

“We have lits of bookings for this week -– and filling up for the next few weeks.

“With the races taking place this Thursday too, we are really busy – which is great.”

It is a similar story further down the road at the White Swan, where landlord Martin Scott was kept busy on Monday.

He said: “It is so good to be back inside and welcome back our regulars.

Nice & Naughty Cafe Bistro owner Nichola Brooksbank took the downtime to refresh the premises and is pleased to now be able to welcome back her customers EMN-210518-104513001

“We developed the beer garden area to use, but if the weather was bad, we closed.

“We are keeping that area going though for live music events – although at the moment there is no dancing or singing along – we have to be the ‘fun police’ at the moment!”

John Bradley, landlord at the Aston Arms,was also delighted to welcome people back.

He said: “I am really pleased to be back open and thank all our customers for working with us.”

Overall, with the next stage of the Government’s roadmap beginning on a Monday it has again been a steady start.

However, prime minister Boris Johnson is urging people to be cautious.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said: “Together we have reached another milestone in our road map out of lockdown, but we must take this next step with a heavy dose of caution.”