Rasen cadets pop up with their stall

Air Cadets on their stall at Market Rasen EMN-210726-081634001

Members of 2292 Squadron Market Rasen Air Cadets had a stall at Saturday’s pop-up market to showcase the squadron in the community and tell people all about the opportunities offered to young people.

The squadron is also looking to recruit more adult volunteers and were pleased to speak to a number of people at the event.

To find out more about being a cadet or, for anyone aged 20 or over, about being an adult volunteer, email the commanding officer on [email protected] .