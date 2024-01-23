Rasen cafe joins scheme that ‘gets people chatting’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bistro Bar and Kitchen in Market Rasen’s Queen Street has joined the national Chatty Cafe Scheme, which aims to get people talking.

Chat and natter tables are identified by yellow signs and Bistro owners Nicola Brooksbank and Tammi Franklin are pleased with how it is taking off.

Nicola said: “This is a great scheme and when we were approached to be part of it; we agreed it was something that fits in well with our friendly and welcoming approach for our business.

Nicola Brooksbank, left, and Tammi Franklin have signed up to the national Chatty Cafe scheme. Image: Dianne Tuckett

"It isn’t just aimed at the elderly, it is for any age. Come in and sit at one of the tables with a ‘chatty’ sign on, which shows you are willing to share your table and have a natter.”

Tammi added: “You don’t realise how many people are lonely until you get speaking to them. This is a way people can just make that contact and have a chat.”

The Chatty Cafe scheme and tea cake offer runs at The Bistro Bar and Kitchen from Monday to Wednesday, 10am to 1pm.

The business has always had a keen focus on the local community and, having moved to larger premises on the corner of Queen Street and Oxford more than a year ago, they are now able to expand their activities.

Nicola said: “We have a great team behind us now, allowing us to do more things. At the other premises we had three staff, now there are eight, and having Tammi join me in the business 18 months ago has really worked.

"I am now able to concentrate more on the community meals and slimming meals, as well as outside events, while Tammi concentrates on the cafe side, driving it forward and establishing the evening events.”

Tammi added: “There are always lots of things going on at weekends, but we are concentrating on Thursday evenings when we run bingo, karaoke and quizzes – everything we do links back to the community, that is really important to us.”

The Bistro Bar and Kitchen is open Friday to Wednesday during the day, with a number of special offers through the week and carvery lunch option on a Sunday, which it is advisable to book due to its popularity.