Rasen choir is ready to welcome new singers

Calling on singers to come and join as meetings get under way once more EMN-210609-182137001

A Market Rasen choir is preparing to meet once more, with a new focus as well as a new venue and members are looking for more people to get in tune with them.

The first meeting of ‘Carry on Chorus’ will take place next Tuesday, September 14, at the New Life Church in the town’s Serpentine Street.

The choir’s Roz Wallis said: “We want people to come along and join us for some lighthearted music to join us together in singing. There are no auditions; anyone who just enjoys singing is welcome to come along and see what they think.”

Carry on Chorus is the refreshed Market Rasen & District Choral Society, which is aiming to expand its reach with a wider range of music, making it more inclusive to all ages.

Roz added: “Refreshments will be served from 7pm next Tuesday, so come along and meet us for a chat before rehearsal starts at 7.30pm.”