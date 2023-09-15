Rasen Community garden open day

The sun shone down as volunteers welcomed visitors to the Community Garden pen Day.

Some of the visitors got straight to work. Image: Angela Mayne

Visitors were shown around the garden, with some pitching in with the weeding, helping to dig up potatoes and do a bit of planting.​

There were lots of home made cakes to enjoy too.

The garden, off Old Gallamore Lane, was created by members of the Rasen Area Environment Group.

Lots of visitors went down to the community garden. Image: Angela Mayne

Volunteer Yvonne Horrocks said: “ There was a lot of interest expressed, with some people signing up as volunteers there and then. Many more people have joined the Facebook group too, so awareness of the garden is spreading.”

There are members at the garden every Sunday from 11am and anyone is welcome to go along and join in or to have a look round.

They are also hoping to start a weekday group, which with the new volunteers looks more of a possibility.