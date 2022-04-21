Rasen council looks for birth date beacon match

Four days of activities are planned to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation in June

Celebrations get under way on Thursday June 2, when the town joins in the national beacon lighting at 9.45pm.

It is at this event, says Councillor Jo Pilley, that special person will be required.

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II

Coun Pilley said: “We would like to find a person from the Rasen area who is celebrating their 70th birthday on Thursday June 2.

“And we would like to invite that person to have the honour of lighting the beacon.

“We would also be pleased to hear from anyone whose 70th birthday is around that date, so we can choose the person closest if the exact date fails to prove successful.”

Coun Pilley added: “The person can either contact us themselves or be nominated by a family member or friend.”

Names need to be received by Coun Pilley by Friday May 6.

Email her on [email protected]tc.co.uk or call 07890 410240.

As mentioned, the beacon lighting is just a part of a weekend of celebration.Also taking place will be a family afternoon at Rase Park on Friday, June 3, and the Gardeners’ Market, organised by the town’s Lions Club, on Saturday June 4, together with a craft fair in the Festival Hall.