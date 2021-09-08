Rasen estate agent in charity partnership

Mundy's is supporting Marie Curie EMN-210209-074554001

Mundys Estate Agents has announced the Lincolnshire offices will pledge £20 from each of their house sales to the charity.

The campaign, Your House to Theirs, will last 12 months, with every £20 funding one hour of nursing care for terminally ill people across Lincolnshire.

Mundys generous donations will support Marie Curie’s Rapid Response and Planned Nursing Service throughout the county, which cared for more than 2,400 patients in Lincolnshire during the last year.

Marie Curie Nurses provide hands-on palliative care within someone’s home in addition to bereavement support for patients and families.

Lauren Alexander, Marie Curie community fundraiser for Lincolnshire, said: “We are extremely excited to be joining forces with Mundys.

“This campaign is a wonderful way for local vendors and buyers to move forward with their home whilst ensuring another person receives the best possible care in theirs.

“We need more donations now than ever before and each Mundys’ sale will make a world of difference to our local nursing teams.”

Simon Bentley, partner of Mundys, said: “We are all aware of the wonderful work that Marie Curie does nationwide to support people with all aspects of dying, death and bereavement and a lot of us will sadly have had need of their support.

“From 31st August 2021, Mundys will be donating £20 for each property sold.

“This is the equivalent of one hour’s care provided by the Marie Curie team.

“Hopefully this contribution will help maintain their much-needed services.”

Founded in 1898, Mundys Estate Agents has offices located on Silver Street and Museum Court, Lincoln, as well as Queen Street, Market Rasen.

• To help Marie Curie continue reaching out to people living with terminal illness and their loved ones, donations can be made at www.mariecurie.org.uk/donate.