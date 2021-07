Market Rasen fire crew is holding a recruitment session next week EMN-210628-162457001

Market Rasen fire crew is holding a taster session next Tuesday, July 6 at the Linwood Road fire station as part of their ongoing recruitment of retained firefighters.

The session will run from 6pm to 9pm, when you can have a go at the physical tests – wear loose, comfortable clothing – meet the crew and see the station.

Contact the recruitment team to book a place or just turn up on the night.