Rasen Friends of Andy's charity tractor run

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 15th May 2024, 11:59 BST
Tractors will be heading out from North Willingham for this year's event in aid of Andy's Children's Hospice. Image: Dianne TuckettTractors will be heading out from North Willingham for this year's event in aid of Andy's Children's Hospice. Image: Dianne Tuckett
​Tractors are getting ready to roll this weekend for an annual charity event.

​Organised by the Market Rasen friends of Andy’s Children’s Hospice, the road run will take place this Sunday, May 19, setting off at 10am from Wright’s Ice Cream Parlour in North Willingham.

The route will take the participants on a circular route, which will be marshalled throughout, returning to Wright’s at around 1.15pm.

To take part in the run costs £10, with passengers £5, which includes a burger from the Rotary barbecue on return. There will also be a raffle, tombola and teddy tombola for everyone to take part in too. Proceeds will go to support the work of Andy’s.

The ice cream parlour will be open and serving refreshments throughout, while the Rotary barbecue will be fired up for the afternoon.