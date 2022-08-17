Rasen library closed due to flooding
Market Rasen Library was forced to close today as the effects of yesterday’s heavy rain and flash flooding took hold.
Library staff reported dirty water being forced up through the toilet system, as well as rain coming through the roof..
This morning, rain continue to pour through the entrance porch meaning there could be no public access to the building.
Library manager Kay Turnbull said: “We have had the electrics in that area switched off and unfortunately have had to ring round and cancel our Summer Reading Challenge event for today.
"The library is closed on Thursdays, but we plan to reopen at 10am on Friday.”