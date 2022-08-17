Rasen library closed due to flooding

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Library manager Kay Turnbull begins the mopping up process as water continues to come through the porch ceiling

Library staff reported dirty water being forced up through the toilet system, as well as rain coming through the roof..

This morning, rain continue to pour through the entrance porch meaning there could be no public access to the building.

Library manager Kay Turnbull said: “We have had the electrics in that area switched off and unfortunately have had to ring round and cancel our Summer Reading Challenge event for today.