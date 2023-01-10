Rasen Library helps support Ukraine

The town’s library, where the group meets, acted as a collection point.
Paul Scrivin and his wife Christine delivered the items to Terry Rumble, who will take the items on to Ukraine.
Paul said: “We cannot thank all the donors enough following our request in the Rasen Mail for clothing to help the people in Ukraine keep warm this winter.
"Thanks also to Market Rasen Library for hosting the craft group, where many garments were made, and for taking in clothing donations for the appeal.”