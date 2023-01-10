Rasen Library helps support Ukraine

Members of a Rasen craft group have been overwhelmed by the generosity of residents after they launched an appeal to support Ukraine.

Terry Rumble taking another delivery into storage ahead of his trip to Ukraine this month, weather permitting.

The town’s library, where the group meets, acted as a collection point.

Paul Scrivin and his wife Christine delivered the items to Terry Rumble, who will take the items on to Ukraine.

Paul said: “We cannot thank all the donors enough following our request in the Rasen Mail for clothing to help the people in Ukraine keep warm this winter.