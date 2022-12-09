Rasen Library knitters supporting Ukraine

A social knitting group which meets in Market Rasen Library is doing their bit to support the people of Ukraine as they face plummeting temperatures – and now they are asking others to also help.

Christine and Paul Scrivin with library manager Kay Turnbull (centre)

The caring crafters have donated almost 100 items – hats, scarves and gloves, as well as children’s cardigans and jumpers – which will be heading to the Ukraine just after Christmas.

The plan is to get the items there in time for the Orthodox Christmas, which will be celebrated on January 7.

Two of those who have contributed to the collection are husband and wife team Paul and Christine Scrivin.

Christine said: “The group enjoys to knit and crochet, with items generally going to the charity Knitting for Peace.

"We wanted to help support the Ukraine, so we wanted to find a local group we could give items to and we found Terry Rumble at Scampton, which was ideal.

"We would be really pleased if anyone would like to also make donations to add to Terry’s van load of items and are grateful to Market Rasen Library for agreeing to be a collection point.”

Christine and the craft group would be pleased to receive any warm garments, such as hats, gloves scarves and jumpers, or any left-over wool people may have, which they can then use to craft more items, as well as candles of any kind.

Items can be taken along to the library, which is open from 10m to 5pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10am to 6pm on Fridays and 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The final date for dropping items at the library is Tuesday, December 20.

Items can also be taken along to Christine at the Monday morning coffee event in Market Rasen Methodist Church, which runs from 9.15am to 11.15am on December 12 and December 19.

The adult craft group is one of many community activities taking place at the library.

It is held on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am to noon and anyone is welcome to go along with their craft project and relax over a complimentary hot drink.

