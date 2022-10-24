Shoeboxes being delivered to Ukraine

The Rotary Shoebox Scheme helps to put a smile on the face of an individual who may have never received a gift in their life – and this year, Market Rasen Library has agreed to be the community link where you can collect your empty box and return your full box.

This scheme began in 1994, with the aim of providing each child with a gift for Christmas, but now the boxes are used to give a person a gift at any time of the year.

However, as Christmas is the season of giving, Market Rasen Rotary Club focuses its collection at this time of year.

Local co-ordinator Rtn Barry Saunders said: “The Rasen Mail readers have done us proud with their support of the Rotary Shoebox Scheme in the past and we hope they will feel able to support us again.

Advertisement

"We thank Market Rasen Library for coming on board to help with the distribution and collection too, as well as the Market Rasen Mail for their continued support and promotion of the scheme.”

The poorest countries the scheme sends annual deliveries to are Moldova and Ukraine, and they would like to be able to send more boxes there.

Since the scheme began, more than one million boxes have been delivered.

Most recently, 11,328 boxes full of gifts were sent to Moldova.

Advertisement

Here, the hard working partners in Chisinau Rotary Club go through the complex procedures for customs clearance of the Rotary shoeboxes, then members drive the length and breadth of the country delivering to people in greatest need.

The Rotarians keep immaculate records and also involve their colleagues in the other clubs in the country.

In both Moldova and Ukraine there is poverty in urban and rural areas.

Boxes are not sent specifically to displaced persons through the war, but they are included in

Advertisement

the distributers remit, as they are obviously in need.

Rotary clubs in Moldova and Romania

have done tremendous work in supporting those from Ukraine affected by the war.

So how can you, our readers, help?

Advertisement

Head along to Market Rasen Library (open Tuesday and Wednesday 10am to 5pm; Friday 10am to 6pm and Saturday 10am to 1pm) and pick up a box.

Fill the box and return it to the library before November 18.

There are four categories:

child/toys – for younger children. Suggestions include cars, dolls, crayons, lego blocks, bubbles, scarf etc. teenager – up to 18 years. Suggestions include sportswear, writing materials, roll-on deodorant, make-up, playing cards etc. baby – up to 12 months. This is given to new mothers and could include wipes, baby toiletries, blanket, toy household – for older folk and families. Suggestions include wrapped soap, sewing kit, pan scourers, antiseptic cream, scarves, candles etc.

Advertisement

It is requested £2 be attached to the box to help with transportation costs.