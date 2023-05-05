Register
Rasen ​Library takes the lead on Coronation celebrations

A morning full of crafty Coronation celebrations saw children turn out to take part in Market Rasen Library last Saturday.

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 5th May 2023, 16:39 BST
Eleanor, Izzy and Edith with their crowns and flags.Eleanor, Izzy and Edith with their crowns and flags.
Eleanor, Izzy and Edith with their crowns and flags.

The event began with 'Master Storyteller’ – library manager Kay Turnbull – reading The King’s Birthday Suit, by Peter Bently and Claire Powell, ably assisted by fellow staff member Mel Fenwick and members of The Broadbent Theatre Youth Group, who acted out the story.

The children then had the opportunity to get crafty, making a crown and designing their own Coronation attire for King Charles III.

The final activity of the morning was to work together and compile a letter to send best wishes and congratulations to His Majesty The King.

Acting out The King's Birthday SuitActing out The King's Birthday Suit
Acting out The King's Birthday Suit

Everyone who took part in the event was also given a paper flag to take away and wave on the Coronation Day.

The flag can then be taken off its stick and planted in the garden, as it is embedded with wildflower seeds.

Writing a letter to the KingWriting a letter to the King
Writing a letter to the King
Creating crownsCreating crowns
Creating crowns
Careful craftingCareful crafting
Careful crafting
Crowning gloryCrowning glory
Crowning glory
