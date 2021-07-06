Rasen Lions celebrate Gardeners’ Market success

The sun shone down and people turned out to grab some extra colour for their gardens as the delayed Gardeners’ Market event took place in Market Rasen

Organised by the town’s Lions Club, the market place had a good mix of stalls and a great atmosphere as residents and visitors enjoyed what has become a popular annual event .

The usual craft and gift fair that accompanies the market was unable to go ahead this year in the Festival Hall due to ongoing covid restrictions, but some of the craft stalls took up the opportunity of having a stall in the market place instead.

President of Market Rasen Lions, Lis Eastburn said: “We would like to thank everyone – stallholders and visitors alike – for making our delayed gardeners’ market such a success.

“It was lovely to see so many people in the square enjoying the stalls.”

Next year will mark the 20th anniversary of Market Rasen Gardeners’ Market.

It will be held on the first Saturday of June and will form part of the town’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth.

The craft and gift fair will be held on Saturday, December 4, which is the date planned for Market Rasen Christmas Market.

