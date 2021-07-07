Rasen lodge flies the flag for NHS Day

Members of Bayons Lodge with the banner outside the Jameson Bridge Street Masonic Hall EMN-210507-144735001

The United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE), the governing body for Freemasons invited its 200,000 members to fly specially designed flags to celebrate this unique day dedicated to the NHS, social care and all those that work on the front line, who have saved so many lives during the pandemic.

Answering the rallying call at Market Rasen were members Jeff Stephenson and Nathan Barnes, who encouraged their fellow Freemasons to help mark the day by putting up one of the flags outside the Jameson Bridge Masonic Hall.

Jeff said: “We decided to do what we could and show our support for the NHS. The flag will stay up all week.”

Members also joined in the toast at 1pm and the 8pm clap for NHS workers.

The UGLE is one of the core supporters of NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers’ Day, alongside the cadet forces, English Heritage and the WI.

A £5 donation from every flag and length of bunting made will be equally divided between NHS Charities Together and the National Care Association.

Dr David Staples, chief executive of the UGLE and a consultant in acute internal medicine at Peterborough Hospital, said: “We are facing the greatest global pandemic in living memory and the NHS has never been so tested in its history.

“Its staff have been stretched beyond comprehension during the last year and they deserve our gratitude, our applause and all the support we can give.”

July 5, 1948, was a historic moment in our country’s history. It was the day the pioneering National Health Service (NHS) was born, bringing free healthcare to everyone and never has it been more tested than throughout the past year.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Freemasons across the country have been supporting the NHS in many different ways.