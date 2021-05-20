Rasen marks 100 years of the Royal British Legion

Marking the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion EMN-210517-081753001

A small group gathered at the town’s war memorial the commemoration.

Secretary of the Tealby & Market Rasen Branch of the Royal British Legion, Les Tranter, recited the Exhortation and Kohima Epitaph, as well as leading a two-minute silence.

Branch member Ken Symons laid a wreath.

Marking the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion EMN-210517-081718001

Mr Tranter said: “It was important to come together to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion.

“It is also a way of thanking all the Legion members, past and present, for their membership and their assistance in raising money to support the Legion’s good work, which is sorely needed.”

Mr Tranter is also the branch’s Poppy Appeal organiser.

The annual appeal was hit hard by covid restrictions last year, but Mr Tranter is hopeful this year’s appeal will be back on track.

Marking the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion EMN-210517-081741001

He said: If restrictions allow, we will be doing as much as we can this year – way above what we could do last year.

“Guidance will be given by the Legion nearer the time and we will have to follow what they say.”