Rasen mayor’s seasonal message of hope

Coun Bunney with the alpacas that were a popular feature at this year’s pop-up markets EMN-211220-093332001

However, it is far from new as ‘levelling up’ is the fundamentals behind the Christmas Story.

Jesus the saviour is born in a humble stable where he is welcomed by angels, shepherds and kings. All bowing and presenting a gift to say hello in a display of their peace and love.

The message clearly being that we are all the same and should respect each other and also should have the same opportunities in our lives.

Modern day Christmas celebrations pick up the ‘theme’ by the giving of gifts, sharing of food and generally spreading pleasure with our families, friends and wider community.

These acts are not just confined to late December as has been demonstrated throughout the last 20 months of the covid pandemic.

Market Rasen residents stepped up to help each other out by undertaking errands for those who could not get out and by providing the essentials of life for those less fortunate than others – food, personal essentials, friendship etc.

I imagine that everyone in the community has been touched by these acts of kindness and support making their lives richer – a definite levelling out!

As we enter 2022 in uncertain times there is no doubt that these acts of kindness will continue and the connections between residents strengthen.

As time goes on, these personal acts will transform themselves into physical improvements in our town – especially if those in power keep their promise to level up the economy [although they may need to be reminded from time to time of their promises].

The bright street lights this Christmas are a start – hopefully, next year we will see the much-needed improvements to the buildings in the Market Square and main streets, development of the waste land by TESCO Garage etc.

We will also be able to join in with community events – pop up markets – fetes – beer festivals – fireworks – Platinum Jubilee Celebrations – concerts – Remembrance parades – walks – sports events - religious services etc.

Market Rasen Town Council wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

The greatest gift of all is encapsulated in the words written by Christina Rosetti in her poem ‘In The Bleak Mid Winter’.