Rasen opens its heart to  help the people of Ukraine

Some of the Duckworths team with the second load of goods being transported on Monday EMN-220703-195303001

When Duckworths Landrover in Rasen’s Willingham Road offered to be a location for donations, little did staff realise the extent of generosity they would witness.

The company originally said it would take items to a central depot by a van yesterday (Tuesday) but they had to make multiple trips, which began over the weekend.

Head of business at Duckworths, Gordon Joyce, said: “It has been amazing and we are proud to be part of the Rasen community.

Saturday's stall in the market place

“At one point we had people arriving every ten minutes with items.

“Some people had clearly just gone to Tesco and bought bags of items to bring straight here.

“If this is what our small community here can do, imagine what is happening across the country.”

The plan was to take just the one van to a central depot, but one van delivered donations to Spalding over the weekend, while two more trips were made on Monday, with more to follow.

Gordon said: “Our original delivery point at Spalding told us they were now full, so the subsequent vans have gone to a church in Peterborough.

“We are pleased to be able to help – we have the vans available and our staff even offered to come in on days off to drive the vans.”

Gordon added: “We originally said the cut off was Tuesday (March 8) but we know there were some events taking place over the weekend -– we won’t let anything be left behind, so please bring things to us.”

Two car loads of items were taken to Duckworths following the stall in Market Rasen Market Place on Saturday, where medicines, toiletries, tents, blankets, hats and clothes were collected for the refugees.

The event raised £1,100 in cash too,

Norman and Angela Palmer added a touch of authentic Ukrainian and information for those enquired.

Market Rasen Mayor Stephen Bunney said: “‘I am aware this was one of many collection initiatives in the area.

“It is very good to see the people and organisations of Market Rasen, along with other communities around the country, working together to provide essentials and comfort for those who have been affected by this and other tragedies.