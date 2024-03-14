Rasen Pop-ups return

Market Rasen Primary School is the new venue for the pop-up markets

In January, Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG), which has run the markets for more than four years, said it had to stop due to a rise in charges for using the Market Place. Now, after teaming up with Market Rasen Primary School, the group has announced the markets are back, with the first one taking place next Saturday (March 23).

MRAG member, Julie Lambie said: “We are pleased to be working with the primary school and, of course, the market will help support them financially too.”

The market will be held on the school playground, in Mill Road, and traders will need to provide their own tables and gazebos etc. They will also need to have their own public liability insurance. There will be free onsite parking for traders only.

Julie said: “We have had a number of stalls already booked in but more are welcome. The school uniform bank will also be there. As a special, opening offer pitches are only £8. For any school or children’s groups, such as cadets, scouts, brownies etc, who would like to have a stall there will be no pitch fee. We would also be thrilled if our local police and firefighters could attend.”