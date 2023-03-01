The incident happened early yesterday evening (February 28), at around 6pm.
The police were called after four people refused to leave after being requested to do so by the cleaning contractor.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The site’s shutter was used by the four people to lock the staff member into the site, where they remained for around 90 minutes.
The toilets have now been closed.
West Lindsey, which operates the public toilets, is looking into additional measures to improve the safety of the staff and once these are in place they will reopen the toilets.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Town Mayor and West Lindsey Councillor Stephen Bunney said: “It is very sad that the behaviour of just four individuals can result in such a measure and can deprive everyone of such important facilities.”.