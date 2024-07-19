Rasen Races premier day this weekend

The Unibet Summer Plate Ladies Day

This weekend will see Market Rasen Racecourse combine exhilarating horse racing with high fashion.

​Kicking off the summer celebrations on Saturday July 20 is the Unibet Summer Plate Ladies Day, featuring Market Rasen's most valuable race card worth £250,000. The feature race of the day is the Summer Plate race, with a top prize of £100,000 held in honour of the racecourse’s 2024 Centenary Celebrations.

In collaboration with Market Rasen’s official style partner, Rosedale House Events, The County Lounge will be available throughout summer racing. This brand new marquee offers stunning trackside views of the races with a dedicated bar and live music from vocalist Emily Faye, as well as nearby food concessions making it the perfect spot to enjoy the races in comfort and style.

After the races, Ian Van Dahl will perform live on the Centenary Bar rooftop, bringing his iconic Belgian vocal trance and Eurodance hits, including the famous single "Castles in the Sky." Aston Dobson will also feature in the County Enclosure, with his background music and vocals between races.

Fashion enthusiasts will be delighted by the return of the Style Awards, open to everyone over the age of 18. Judged by stylist Jessica Rea, Influencer Sallyanne Marson, and Market Rasen Chairman Sue Lucas, the awards offer an exceptional prize basket for the top three Best Dressed Individual and Best Dressed Couple.

Jack Pryor, General Manager at Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Unibet Summer Plate Ladies Day is the highlight of our year. From great action on the track, including our £100,000 Unibet Summer Plate, to fabulous fashion off the track, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

"This year, we're continuing our Centenary Celebrations and look forward to welcoming racegoers from all around to join us. This will be the richest raceday that has ever been run at Market Rasen, with £250,000 on offer. We are also delighted to be bringing a new, refreshed and redesigned area to our County Enclosure.

"We have enhanced our traffic management plan for the day, which will minimise disruption to local residents, and improve our customers' entry and exit routes. Offering safe and enjoyable experiences for all racegoers, along with our fantastic customer experiences, means everyone can come along and have a great time with us."

For full details and tickets visit www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen