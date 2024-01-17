Thanks to generous donations, Rasen Rotarians are pleased to say they have been able to send more money to the Rotary Club of Thames Marlow, who have forwarded this money on to buy and dispatch more generators for use in Ukraine.

Rotary appeal for generators

A total of £3,985.70 has now been sent from this area and already spent. The most recent dispatch was via Tony Preston of the Rotary Club of Ukraine Unity. Tony lives in Kent and takes goods, including small generators to the Rotary Club of Lviv International, which distributes the goods to hospitals and other medical facilities in Eastern Ukraine.

More information can be found on the Rotary Club Ukraine Unity Facebook page.

Rasen Rotarian David Mason said: “Grateful thanks go from Rasen Rotarians to all those who have donated already. Further donations will be willingly received as the need for generators is ongoing.