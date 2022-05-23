Rasen station set to bloom once more thanks to sponsors

Every year, volunteers from the Market Rasen Station Adoption Group (MRSAG) look for new ways to brighten the station platforms and give a warm welcome to those arriving by train.

This year is no exception, with new wall art and a purple-themed planting scheme to reflect the Queen’s jubilee.

The waiting room has a train-themed quilt on display, created by Pat Benson and framed by Brian Oxborrow, while the platform has a ‘Tommy’, which has been paid for by the town’s Lions Club.

President Lis Eastburn said: “We are delighted to have been able to donate this Tommy silhouette, supporting the MRSAG and the Royal Biritish Legion – two excellent causes.”

A new sponsor for the station is Gallamore Lane’s Cema Lighting, with three staff members visiting the station to talk to the volunteers on planting day.

"As a business we are pleased to support the station and give something back to our community”, said Matthew Foster.

Ashley Varley added: “It is one of the nicest stations I have ever seen.”

MRSAG Chairman John Pope said: “We expected to have less this year because of the recession but we are doing really well.

"The Co-op has supported us this year through their community scheme and we are pleased to welcome Cema Lighting.

"They have been very generous – and quick. It took just half an hour from us speaking to them to the money being in our account.

John added: "We depend on this support to get the station looking its best and it is nice to know people appreciate the work we do.”

1. Quilt on the right track Pat Benson with the train-themed quilt she created, for which Brain Oxborrow made the frame Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2. Team work Ray and Mary Smart tending the beds on the station approach Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3. Tommy The Tommy, presented by Market Rasen Lions, with Lion president Lis Eastburn to the left. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4. Super sponsors Market Rasen's Cema Lighting has become the latest supporter of the Market Rasen Adoption group. Cema's Matthew Foster, Shannon Friend and Ashley Varley are pictured with some of the station volunteers Photo: Dianne Tuckett