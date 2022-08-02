Rasen store helping families through holidays and beyond

The town’s Tesco store has thanked the community for all their donations to their Foodbank Operation, which is now shared between De Aston Academy, Market Rasen Primary School, Middle Rasen Primary School and Market Rasen Pre-School.

Once a month, each school receives the customer donations, matched with a Tesco contribution which provides for children and families in the area.

The store is also supporting New Life Church, where customers can by a bag of shopping with three or four items in, which go to help their foodbank collections, again with support from Tesco.

Tesco staff member Kai and Sally from Market Rasen Preschool Nursery

A spokesman for the Linwood Road store said: “Families are facing extra pressures over the summer and this help is there for the holidays and beyond.

“And it is just one of the community initiatives we are involved with – and we are grateful to our customers for their continued support.”

The store’s ‘Sharing in Reading’ scheme, located near the exit, is also proving very popular.

Here, books can be exchanged for something different to read. Donations can be made for this service, if customers wish, with the money going to Tesco’s nominated charities - the British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK and Cancer Research.

Tesco is also continuing its Community Grant Scheme – the blue tokens – and one of the current charities looking for support is the Market Rasen Children’s Christmas Fund, which provides the Market Place with a tree and support the Christmas Eve event, where the children get to meet Father Christmas and receive a gift.

To find out about how this scheme can support local projects or charities, nominations can be made by visiting tesco.com/communitygrants.

Anyone who needs support, a raffle prize for a fundraising event, or just a chat, call in to the store and ask for Rachael Bell.

Help is also available direct from the New Life Church Foodbank – open 10.30am to 12.30pm weekdays, except Wednesday.