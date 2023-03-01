Rasen store makes a splash with book donations

Market Rasen Primary School has received a boost to its swimming pool repair fund thanks to local booklovers.

Executive headteacher Andrew Smith collected the donation from Tesco's Kai Brown Rachael Bell and Jackie Allnutt

Over the past three months, shoppers at Tesco’s Linwood Road store have been supporting the used book shelf and have netted £600 for the school’s project.

Team leader at the store, Rachael Bell, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who gives money for the books and to those who donate them, so that we can support community projects in this way.”

Executive headteacher Andrew Smith went along to collect the donation from Rachael, alongside Tesco colleagues Kai Brown and Jackie Allnutt.

Mr Smith said: “Many thanks go to Tesco and its customers for supporting us this way.

“There has been lots of support from the community, which is great.”

It was last November, the school discovered the pool’s flooring had failed and the framing structure of the pool had also failed.

Mr Smith said: “Prices have increased greatly since we last did work on the pool and so it is all far more expensive than we expected.

“Last time we had to replace the liner, just eight years ago, it cost £3,000, this time round it is £11,000.

“The community – individuals, charities and companies – have been brilliant with their support, however, we are currently about £15,000 short of our £35,000 target, but we hope to be able to access some funding to help with this.

“We have the trades lined up and ready to start - we just need the money.

“We are hopeful the work will be completed for swimming to start in April as planned.”

The school is hoping to attract some funding too which would allow the pool to be opened up to the wider community.

Mr Smith said: “The pre-school already regularly uses the pool, but we are now working with a coaching company to provide lessons over the summer.

“There has been a very positive response from parents at local schools for this to happen.

“This first summer would be an intensive swimming course, but more would be developed over time.

